Strongest evidence yet suggests giant meteorites formed continents

New research has revealed that meteorites may have been behind the formation of continental landmasses on Earth. Researchers from Western Australia at Curtin University, led by Dr Tim Johnson, from the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, found the strongest evidence yet to suggest that the impact of giant meteorites was responsible for the formation of what we call continents.

While the giant meteorite impact hypothesis has existed since the 1960s, the theory was not backed by proof before. But using the mineral zircon, scientists tried to identify the presence of oxygen isotopes in tiny crystals for evidence of a giant impact.

“By examining tiny crystals of the mineral zircon in rocks from the Pilbara Craton in Western Australia, which represents Earth’s best-preserved remnant of ancient crust, we found evidence of these giant meteorite impacts," Dr Johnson said.

Studying the composition of oxygen isotopes in these zircon crystals revealed a ‘top-down’ process starting with the melting of rocks near the surface and progressing deeper, consistent with the geological effect of giant meteorite impacts.

The scientists used sophisticated tool kits to first date zircon crystals and then looked at the oxygen isotopes to determine the type of environment in which the zircon crystals were formed. The data the team collected found that the crystals were formed in an environment in some of the shallowest parts of the Earth’s surface. Such a formation at a time when the entire planet was covered in a globe-spanning ocean would be only possible through the energy of a giant asteroid hitting the planet.

“I would argue it's the most plausible way of the Earth forming,” Johnson told Vice. “So the many meteorite impacts that might have happened, the evidence for them has been lost on Earth.”

Johnson added that this period of high asteroid impact could also be determined by trying to understand when the Moon was impacted by some of its larger craters. The team’s next step in the research is to determine similar rocks from other parts of the planet to determine that continents grew around these impact zones.