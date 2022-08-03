Geomagnetic storm may hit Earth today; can cause power outages

Scientists and researchers are worried that a giant explosion on the solar surface could release gaseous materials, which when combined with a stream of strong solar winds, may result in geomagnetic storm on Earth today, August 3.

A forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there was a chance of minor G1-class geomagnetic storms today with our planet entering a high-speed stream of solar wind. According to US space agency NASA, the intensity of geomagnetic storms can be measured on a G scale from 1 to 5, in which G1 is minor and G5 is extreme. A strong flare may result in radio and communication disruption in many areas.

The NOAA forecasters notified about the geomagnetic storm in its bulletin after they noticed that "the gaseous material is flowing from a southern hole in the sun's atmosphere."

Satellites orbiting the Earth reported an explosion in the northeastern area of the Sun at around 2309 UTC on Sunday (4:39 am IST on Monday).

While G-1 flares are considered to be ‘harmless’, they could lead to consequences such as power grid failures, minor disruption in satellite function and also impact migratory animals.

Geomagnetic storms also cause a more pleasant outcome -- aurora. The aurora displays are caused when the Earth’s magnetic field gets slightly compressed by waves of extremely energetic particles. As these particles travel, they disrupt atmospheric molecules along magnetic field lines close to the poles. As a result, energy is released as light to produce auroras like the Northern Lights.

Today, the geomagnetic storm is likely to form auroras in the skies over Alaska and Canada.

With the Sun approaching the peak activity phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar eruptions grow more intense and extreme. Last month, scientist Tamitha Skov had predicted a solar storm to hit the Earth on July 19.