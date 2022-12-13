Geminids Meteor shower in India on December 13-14: How and where to watch

The Geminids meteor shower is set to reach its peak on Wednesday, December 13-14 and it will be visible in India. The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru has also scheduled special events to view the shower.

The annual Geminids meteor is set to reach its peak on December 14 and stargazers around the world are gearing up to witness the event. The event offers skywatchers in India and people in the northern hemisphere an opportunity to view what is regarded as the most consistent and reliable meteor shower of the year.

What is the Geminids meteor shower?

Considered the strongest and most reliable meteor shower of the year, the event typically peaks in December. Geminids are bright, fast, yellow meteors whose origin can be traced back to the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The meteors seem to come from a point in the constellation Gemini which is why they are called Geminids.

The meteor activity count is approximately 120 meteors per hour which travel with a velocity of nearly 1,27,138 kmph. These meteors leave a trail of dust behind them as they orbit the sun. Each year, the Earth travels through these debris trails, allowing the pieces to crash into our atmosphere and leave blazing, colourful and vibrant streaks in the sky.

How and where to watch in India?

This year, though viewing may be tougher because of a bright gibbous moon. But the bright shower will still be worth witnessing and observers in countries like India and in the Northern Hemisphere will get the best views.

The Geminids meteor shower is most likely to be seen late at night on December 13 and in the early hours of December 14 in India. The shower will be the most prominent in areas of Bengaluru. Meteors will be visible through the naked eye and no additional equipment is needed.

For elsewhere, NASA recommends stepping out during late evening hours on December 13 away from city lights and pollution. The meteors can be seen with the naked eye in the southern skies. About 30-40 meteors may be visible per hour during this peak depending on weather conditions.