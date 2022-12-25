Geminid meteor shower: Glittering stars in the sky lights up the web in 2022

NASA estimates the speed of a Geminid to be 78,000 miles per hour. These meteors may travel at speeds up to 250 X faster than that of the world's fastest car and 40 times speedier than a racing bullet. Both Hyderabad & Delhi had clear views of the meteor shower.
One of the greatest and most consistent annual meteor showers is the Geminids, which peak around the middle of December each year. This rare astronomical event may be seen between the evening and early morning, as reported by NASA.
Between November 19 and December 24, 2022, with a peak on December 14th, 120 meteors per hour were produced during the Geminids Meteor Shower.
Numerous people posted images and videos of the sky on various social media platforms. Spectators of the night sky were captivated by images and videos submitted by people all around the globe depicting streaks of light.
There is still a lot of junk floating about in our solar system; the Geminids meteor shower, for example, is made up of bits of rock comets that fly by Earth every year. Pieces of the asteroid 3200 Phaethon make up the Geminids.
As the name implies, "Geminids" are stars that seem to be emanating from the direction of Gemini. The Earthsky website claims that the meteorite was most visible from the northern hemisphere, but that those in the south still saw a few of the meteors. At the height of the meteor shower, astronomers anticipated seeing around 150 Geminids every hour.
Gemini is thought to be the progenitor constellation for the Geminids, thus the name. Although some scientists have concluded that Phaethon is an asteroid based on its orbit and commonalities to the primary asteroid Pallas, others have concluded that it is an extinct comet due to studies showing a small number of fragments exiting Phaethon's surface. This is described in detail in a statement by NASA.
