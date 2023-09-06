India's space sector shines on the global stage during G20 presidency

As India's G20 Presidency year comes to a close, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), spoke with enthusiasm about the country's impressive accomplishments during the global summit. He highlighted how India had not only showcased its views and infrastructure but also projected a positive image to the world, with multiple cities hosting the event, including the bustling capital, Delhi.

Reflecting on the G20 Summit's success, Goenka emphasised the role of the space sector in India's global presence. "India has been able to project a very good image of itself in front of the world and lead the agenda," he said.

This year's G20 Summit brought together a significant contingent from the space community, with 18 space agencies and eight invited countries participating, in addition to numerous companies from both India and abroad. The focus of the G20, under India's leadership, revolved around three key themes: economy, responsibility, and alliance.

Economy:

The global perspective on space has shifted from being primarily scientific exploration to a recognition of its economic impact. India, too, has been focusing on space reforms to enhance its economy. The G20 discussions highlighted the need to bring the space sector into the formal agenda to explore its economic potential fully.

Responsibility: The ever-increasing issue of space debris was a central concern during the summit. Participants discussed the urgent need to establish clear corridors for unobstructed human space flight and emphasized sustainable manufacturing practices and green propellants for space exploration.

Alliance: Many countries without extensive space capabilities expressed interest in leveraging space for various applications, such as communication, navigation, and Earth observation. The G20 concluded that fostering bilateral and multilateral alliances is essential, with established spacefaring nations taking on the responsibility of supporting countries aspiring to enter the space sector.

Goenka also highlighted recent developments that have transformed India's standing in the global space community. The successful mission of Chandrayaan-3, India's lunar endeavor, garnered significant attention and enhanced the credibility of the Indian space sector.

Moreover, the utilisation of over 100 vendors in projects like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 showcased India's robust vendor base for manufacturing launch vehicles, spacecraft, and payloads. This visibility is expected to lead to increased demand for Indian vendors globally.

Investors, who had previously observed from the sidelines, are now showing heightened interest in the Indian private space sector. With investments crossing $150 million in the last two years, there is a growing belief that the Indian space sector holds enormous potential for future growth and innovation.

