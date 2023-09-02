Former ISS commander Chris Hadfield praises India ahead of ISRO’s Aditya-L1 solar mission launch

With India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, set to launch today, former International Space Station (ISS) commander, Chris Hadfield, has admired India's technological achievements in the field of space exploration. Hadfield applauded India's space endeavours and highlighted the global significance of the Aditya-L1 mission , ANI reported.

In an interview with the news agency, Hadfield emphasised the far-reaching impact of the Aditya-L1 mission.

“So, when we put something like Aditya L-1 up there in between us and the Sun to sense those things, to better understand how the Sun works and the threats that it poses to the Earth, it's beneficial for everybody in protecting us as people. But also, of course, our electrical grid, our internet grid, and all of the thousands of satellites that we rely on that are up in orbit,” he said.

The former ISS commander also commended India's recent achievements in space exploration, particularly highlighting the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon as a historic moment. He praised India's cost-effective approach to lunar exploration, demonstrating its competitiveness in the global space industry.

Regarding India's budget allocation for Chandrayaan-3, Hadfield emphasised that it represents only a small fraction of the country's overall budget, showcasing the nation’s technological prowess.

Hadfield further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in driving India's space initiatives, pushing for technology development and facilitating privatisation to benefit Indian businesses and the people. Hadfield said that he believes that PM Modi has recognised this for several years. The Prime Minister is actively engaged with the Indian space and research organisation, he added.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch the Aditya-L1 mission at 11:50 AM on Saturday, September 2, from Sriharikota. This mission, which aims to study the Sun in unprecedented detail, will be sent into orbit on the PSLV-C57 rocket. It has seven different payloads, including four for monitoring sunlight and three for in-situ measurements of plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun, reaching its destination in approximately four months. The mission's goals include investigating the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanisms, as well as the dynamics of the solar wind and the behaviour of the solar atmosphere. The Sun's corona, which is generally visible during total solar eclipses, will be observed with tools like the VELC coronagraph.