The first partial solar eclipse of 2022 will occur on April 30 with limited visibility from the Earth. It coincides with a rare phenomenon called the Black Moon, which will block out some of the Sun during the day just before and during sunset, causing a partial eclipse, according to the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The partial eclipse will be visible in parts of South America, Chile Brazil and some other parts of the Southern Hemisphere. However, people living in the Indian continent will not be able to witness the eclipse.

The April new moon, or the Shawwal Moon as per the Islamic calendar, will also usher in two more celestial events. Venus and Jupiter will come close to each other just before sunrise on April 30. The second will be the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower on May 4 and 5.

What is a Black Moon?

While there are many definitions of a Black Moon, according to a website timeanddate.com, it can be the third New Moon in an astronomical season with four New Moons or a second New Moon in the same calendar month.

The April 30 event is the second type of Black Moon, meaning it is the second new moon in the same calendar month. These Black Moons are rare as they occur about once every 29 months.

Solar Eclipse timing

It will be visible starting 12:15 pm IST and will last till 2:11 pm. This will be a partial solar eclipse and around 64 percent of the Sun will be blocked by the Moon during the eclipse's peak.

How to watch the Solar Eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in South America, Chile, Uruguay, southwestern Bolivia, Peru, some regions of southwestern Brazil and Argentina.

For people in other parts of the world, there are other ways to watch the eclipse. While they may not be able to witness it with their own eyes, they can watch the live stream on YouTube from anywhere in the world.