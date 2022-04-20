First Solar Eclipse of 2022 on April 30: Check time, and visibility

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is set to take place on April 30. The eclipse will not be visible in India, but people in South and West-South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean will be able to see it. This will be the first of the two partial solar eclipses in 2022.

Timings

The eclipse will begin at 12:15 pm IST and end at 4:07 pm IST. According to Earthsky.org the eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone will pass closest to Earth's centre.

This partial solar eclipse will occur just 4.7 days before the moon reaches its farthest point from the Earth (apogee). The sun will be in front of the constellation Aries during the eclipse.

The total duration of the eclipse will be three hours and 52 minutes. As it is a partial solar eclipse, the Sutak period according to Indian traditions will not be observed in the country, hence the Sutak period customs will not apply.

2022 is going to be significant in terms of astronomical events as there will be two solar and two lunar eclipses this year. The second solar eclipse will occur on October 25 and it will also not be visible in India. The first lunar eclipse will occur on May 15 and 16 and on November 8. The second lunar eclipse will be seen from India.