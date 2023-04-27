English
First lunar eclipse of 2023 — check date, time and visibility

First lunar eclipse of 2023 — check date, time and visibility

First lunar eclipse of 2023 — check date, time and visibility
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 7:54:14 PM IST (Published)

The first lunar eclipse of the year will not be visible from India, but can be viewed in Europe, Africa, Pacific, Australia, Asia, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean. It will be a 'penumbral' event.

The first lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place next month. The celestial event will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. There will be two lunar eclipses in all this year — in May and October.

Lunar eclipse time


The lunar eclipse will begin at 8.44 pm IST on May 5 and end at 1.01 am IST on May 6. The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be four hours and 18 mins.

Visibility

The first lunar eclipse of the year will not be visible from India, but can be viewed in Europe, Africa, Pacific, Australia, Asia, Atlantic and the Indian Ocean.

It can be challenging to distinguish a penumbral lunar eclipse from a regular full moon, but people in these regions can enjoy watching the eclipse without the need of any special equipment, such as a telescope, or binoculars.

ALSO READ | Scientists reveal first-ever image of violent events around black hole

The eclipse will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which will be celebrated on May 5 in India.

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on October 28 and it will be a partial lunar eclipse that will be visible in parts of the United States, Australia, Europe, Africa and Asia.

What is the penumbral lunar eclipse?

There are three types of lunar eclipses — total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's outer shadow falls on the Moon. The Earth obscures the Sun's light and casts a shadow onto the Moon's surface, which leads to the lunar eclipse.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
