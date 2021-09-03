Explained: How spotting a Dyson Sphere may prove existence of advanced civilisations

After decades, the chances of spotting a Dyson Sphere, a hypothetical megastructure to harvest energy from black holes, could set the ball rolling to trace the existence of extraterrestrial advanced civilisations.

A new study recently published in the Royal Astronomical Society Journal delves into the phenomenon to find out the possibility of the presence of a Dyson sphere in space.

“The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) has been conducted for nearly 60 years. A Dyson sphere, a spherical structure that surrounds a star and transports its radiative energy outwards as an energy source for an advanced civilization, is one of the main targets of SETI. In this study, we discuss whether building a Dyson sphere around a black hole is effective,” the abstract of the study read.

The researchers took into account an energy source of well-developed Type II and Type III civilization that need more powerful energy sources than their own, the report said.

What is a Dyson Sphere?

In 1960, an American mathematical physicist Freeman Dyson first proposed that there could be a possible structure developed by an advanced alien civilization and this could be a potential signal for the existence of alien life too. Though not exactly a sphere, it would be a gigantic artificial structure that would orbit a star and capture its energy to produce power. Dyson proposed that the hypothetical sphere is a massive superstructure that is capable of gathering the energy released by the star. Dyson also advocated that such a massive structure could be necessary for advanced civilisations for their existence.

Can one create a Dyson Sphere?

Astronomer Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao of National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan and his colleagues are trying to find out if it is possible to build a structure around a black hole instead of a star, Live Science reported. Black holes are one of the brightest objects in the sky and can radiate incredible amounts of energy. There could be a possibility of aliens building a Dyson sphere harvesting energy from a black hole as the black holes are smaller than the stars, the researchers are trying to find out, according to the report.

Aliens could place a large satellite in a stable orbit around a black hole and then collect X-ray energy using something akin to solar panels, Live Science quoted the study’s co-author Tomotsugu Goto of National Tsing Hua University as saying. He further propounded stating, the aliens could also build a ring-like structure around the black hole or totally surround it with platforms. To construct it would be quite complex especially around a black hole.

How much energy can one black hole generate?

According to the National Tsing Hua University researchers, a black hole could radiate up to 100,000 times more energy than a star like the sun. The sun generates one trillion times more energy than the current world’s requirement making it possible for an alien or extra-terrestrial species to have tremendous amounts of energy around them.

How many black holes are there in the Milkyway?

According to NASA, scientists estimate that there are as many as ten million to a billion black holes in the MilkyWay alone.

What are scientists doing towards unravelling this mystery?

Presently, the team at Taiwan’s National Tsing Hua University is developing algorithms that can search through these databases and hunt for peculiar entities that might indicate Dyson spheres. If even one Dyson Sphere is found, the chances of identifying an alien species are also there. Though the chance of actually identifying one is extremely remote, stumbling upon something else or new extraterrestrial species, which has been unknown till date, is always there.