The discovery of a huge human skull hidden in a well in Harbin in China’s northernmost province Heilongjiang nearly 90 years ago has led researchers to the possibility of a completely new species of humans.

Hebei Geo University’s Prof Qiang Ji led an international team that inferred that the skeleton remains were at least 146,000 years old.

The discovery

Prof. Ji and his team analysed the ‘dragon man’ fossilised skull using geochemical techniques that pointed to an unknown sibling group of the Neanderthals and the Homo erectus.

The newly discovered and wonderfully preserved fossil led Chinese researchers to name a new human species, Homo longi (longi in Chinese means dragon) or “Dragon man”.

Scientists are hailing it as one of the most important discoveries in fossils spanning a million years.

Neanderthals (Neandertals), Homo neanderthalensis or Homo sapiens are an extinct species or subspecies of ancient humans who lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago.

Three papers published in science journal 'The Innovation' refer to it as Homo daliensis, the third lineage of later humans distinct from Neanderthals and the Homo sapiens.

The 23 cm long and 15+ cm wide skull is a unique combination of primitive and modern features, with the face with huge molar remaining more closely resembling contemporary Homo sapiens.

How did the scientists find the skull?

The story of the dragon man skull is quite interesting. Chinese labourers originally found it in 1933 while building a bridge over the Songhua River in Harbin, during the Japanese occupation.

To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. In 2018, the man who hid it told his grandson about it shortly before he died.

Prof Ji persuaded the family to donate the specimen to the Geoscience Museum of Hebei GEO University, and the team got to work. They collected information from 95 fossil crania, jawbones, and teeth representing a range of hominin groups, characterizing more than 600 features, said National Geographic.

They then used a supercomputer to construct billions of phylogenetic trees, tools used to illuminate the evolutionary relationships between hominins, with the fewest evolutionary steps.

The skull

The skull size of 1,420ml in brain volume indicates it belonged to a 50-years old male with a huge head (and big frame of a body) as compared to that of an average modern man. Beneath the thick brow ridge, the face has large square eye sockets but is delicate despite its size.

Homo longi is heavily built and very robust, said a paleoanthropologist at Hebei. The male’s wide, bulbous nose must have allowed him to breathe huge volumes of air, indicating a high-energy lifestyle, as per researchers. His sheer size would have helped withstand the brutally cold winters in the region.

The scientists fed measurements from the dragon-man skull and 95 other skulls into software that compiled the most likely family tree.

What do global scientists say?

Researchers in London agreed that it is one of the most important finds of the past half a century. Some said that the skull is similar to another found in Dali region in China in 1978.

Other researchers say that the skull is Denisovan, a mysterious group of extinct humans known largely from DNA and bone fragments recovered from Siberia.