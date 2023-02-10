The objective of the test was to ignite all 33 of the Raptor engines on the first-stage starship prototype, and results were nothing short of spectacular. 31 of the 33 engines roared to life, producing a formidable dust storm as the Booster sustained its thrust for a few moments.

Elon Musk's dream of colonising Mars took a giant leap forward on February 9 as his satellite and rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, achieved a major milestone. A prototype of the giant vehicle starship, known as Booster, successfully completed a "static fire" test at the Starbase facility in South Texas.

Musk, elated at this achievement, shared a tweet to voice out his hopes for the Starship.

One day, Starship will take us to Mars https://t.co/oMrnBIiBjY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

The objective of the test was to ignite all 33 of the Raptor engines on the first-stage starship prototype, and results were nothing short of spectacular. 31 of the 33 engines roared to life, producing a formidable dust storm as the Booster sustained its thrust for a few moments.

The vehicle emerged unscathed from the cloud, eliciting a joyful reaction from the SpaceX team and its visionary leader, Elon Musk.

Musk shared his excitement about the accomplishment and his expectations for the spacecraft in a series of tweets. He predicted that "one day, starship will take us to Mars" and expressed optimism that human habitation of the Red Planet may be possible within the next five to ten years. He called himself “congenitally optimistic".

The outcome of the test provides a promising indication for the upcoming first-ever orbital test flight of the Starship, which is slated to occur as early as next month, according to Space.com.

Impressive drone footage captured the moment of the test, showcasing the Booster's amazing feat as it maintained its engines ignited for several seconds, causing a massive dust storm to erupt. Despite the chaotic conditions, the Booster emerged unharmed , marking another significant accomplishment.

Views from drone of Booster 7's static fire test pic.twitter.com/KN4sk1nohf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 9, 2023

"Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still, enough engines to reach orbit!" Musk said on Twitter.

Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit! https://t.co/QYx3oVM4Gw— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

The starship, which is made up of two elements, a giant booster called Super Heavy and a 50-meter-tall upper-stage spacecraft, is designed to be completely reusable. While the booster will use 33 of them, the upper stage will require six engine units.

It will be powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines and is being touted as a potentially revolutionary transportation system that could make travel to and colonization of the Moon, Mars, and other worlds economically feasible.

SpaceX's starship is expected to make its first orbital test flight as early as next month and when it does, it will become the most powerful operational rocket system in the world. Elon Musk's dream of colonizing Mars is one step closer to becoming a reality and the world watches in awe as his vision continues to take shape.