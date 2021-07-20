Elon Musk, father of 7, warns of ‘population collapse’, says Mars needs people

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who wants to take people to Mars, is worried about a “population collapse” on earth. He believes that humans need to procreate more to take life to Mars.

In a tweet, on July 14, Musk said that population collapse on earth is a bigger problem than people realise.

“I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!" he wrote on the microblogging site.

Musk, who has seven children and would like to have a daughter in the future, was responding to a tweet by ‘Tesla Owners of the East Bay’ regarding a query related to the declining population.

“Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off,” the tweet read and was accompanied by a photo of Musk with his son.

Earlier in February, the billionaire spoke about sending humans to Mars and set the timeline at five and a half years. Musk had also listed a number of limitations that could hamper the timeline. These include establishing Mars as a self-sustaining civilization and technological advances.

Many have criticised Musk’s plans and his approach of ‘send it to space’. Activista, a creative agency based out of Los Angeles, had placed a billboard outside SpaceX’s California headquarters that read “Mars Sucks” before Earth Day 2021, implying that Musk could do more to save the Earth than trying to colonise Mars.

As per a report published in The Lancet last year, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington has suggested that the threat of population collapse is quite real and must not be dismissed. The report states worldwide fertility rate will see a serious decline between 2050 to 2100s.