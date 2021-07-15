Elon Musk congratulates ISRO on successful 3rd test of Vikas engine for Gaganyaan mission

Elon Musk, who founded his space venture SpaceX in 2002, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful third test of the Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan mission on July 14.

The much-awaited mission marks India's foray into independent human space exploration.

#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme Read More: https://t.co/cqYatVNwsf pic.twitter.com/4MFvHIBgVW— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2021

The Vikas engine is critical for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV MkIII vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission . It was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Tamil Nadu’s Mahendragiri.

ISRO said that the engine performance met the test objectives and that the engine parameters closely matched the predictions made during the entire duration of the test

Musk, one of the billionaires like Richard Branson and Jezz Bezos who are keen on commercial space travel, is keeping track of the final testing of the launch vehicle, which will be used in India’s mission to carry humans to space.

Though SpaceX carries NASA astronauts from earth to the International Space Station (ISS) and back to earth, its first ‘all civilian’ space travel flight will take off in September 2021. SpaceX is also in the process of building spaceships to head to Mars.

The first unmanned mission under Gaganyaan is planned for December 2021 and the second one is scheduled for 2022-23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15, 2018, announced ISRO’s space programme and the intent to launch human spaceflight before the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, 2022.

ISRO's heavy-lift launcher GSLV Mk III is part of this mission.

For India’s ‘humans on space’ mission, a group captain and three wing commanders of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have trained for a year in Russia's Zvyozdny Gorodok city. Two flight surgeons are also being trained in Russia and France.