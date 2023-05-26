Earth receives first ever signals beamed from Mars—check details here

The signal transmitted for ‘A Sign in Space’ experiment was picked up by several radio astronomy observatories. 'A Sign in Space’ is a multiweek project led by Daniela de Paulis, the current artist in residence at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California and the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia.

A coded message beamed from Mars towards earth has been successfully received for the first time. On May 24, at 4 PM GMT (9.30PM IST) Europe's Trace Gas Orbiter Mars probe beamed a coded message toward Earth and sixteen minutes later, it was received by three big radio telescopes on Earth, Space.com reported.

It is done in order to develop ourselves for any possible real message from another planet such as Mars. This activity is a part of the experiment named ‘A Sign In Space’, which is conducted by a research institute—Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). It has assembled a team of professionals for this endeavour which includes scientists, researchers and even artists.

The signal transmitted for ‘A Sign in Space’ experiment was picked up by several radio astronomy observatories, including SETI's Allen Telescope Array in California, the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope at West Virginia's Green Bank Observatory and the Medicina Radio Astronomical Station near Bologna, Italy, as planned and announced before the event on the website of SETI.

According to Space.com, ‘A Sign in Space’ is a multiweek project led by Daniela de Paulis, the current artist in residence at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California and the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia.

Regarding the encoded message, even most of the cooperating parties are unaware of the contents of it that De Paulis and her team created. This experiment is a multidisciplinary art project.

Following the transmission, the team of 'A Sign in Space' will host a series of Zoom-based discussions open to the public around topics that will consider the societal implications of detecting a signal from an extraterrestrial civilisation. The Zoom links and workshop details are present on their website.

This experiment invites everyone to decode the extraterrestrial message as it has made the encoded message available to the public on its online page. 'A Sign In Space' experiment also claims that receiving a message from another can be a transformational experience for all humankind.