Earth receives first ever signals beamed from Mars—check details here

The signal transmitted for ‘A Sign in Space’ experiment was picked up by several radio astronomy observatories. 'A Sign in Space’ is a multiweek project led by Daniela de Paulis, the current artist in residence at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California and the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia.

A coded message beamed from Mars towards earth has been successfully received for the first time. On May 24, at 4 PM GMT (9.30PM IST) Europe's Trace Gas Orbiter Mars probe beamed a coded message toward Earth and sixteen minutes later, it was received by three big radio telescopes on Earth, Space.com reported.

It is done in order to develop ourselves for any possible real message from another planet such as Mars. This activity is a part of the experiment named ‘A Sign In Space’, which is conducted by a research institute—Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). It has assembled a team of professionals for this endeavour which includes scientists, researchers and even artists.

The signal transmitted for ‘A Sign in Space’ experiment was picked up by several radio astronomy observatories, including SETI's Allen Telescope Array in California, the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope at West Virginia's Green Bank Observatory and the Medicina Radio Astronomical Station near Bologna, Italy, as planned and announced before the event on the website of SETI.