Early arrival of spring due to warming climate disrupts breeding for birds, finds new study

A new research has found that birds produce fewer offspring due to the early onset of springlike weather caused by climate change.

Rising global temperature due to climate change is causing difficulties for birds to maintain their optimal breeding time due to the early arrival of spring, according to a new study. As per the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, North American songbirds are failing to keep up with the earlier arrival of spring which is resulting in them raising fewer young.

The study suggests that by the end of the 21st century, spring-like weather may begin 25 days earlier, but birds will only breed about seven days earlier, which could lead to an average reduction of 12 percent in breeding productivity for songbird species.

The large collaborative study was led by scientists at the University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA) and Michigan State University in the United States.