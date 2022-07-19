Dormant black hole discovered outside the Milky Way for first time

Scientists have discovered an elusive type of black hole nine times the mass of the Sun outside the Milky Way for the first time.

A new study based on observations from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) Very Large Telescope revealed that though it was not the first contender, this type of black hole previously had not been "unambiguously detected outside our galaxy", CNN reported.

“We identified a needle in a haystack,” Tomer Shenar, astrophysicist at the University of Amsterdam and lead author on the new research, said in a statement.

Dormant stellar-mass black holes are formed when massive stars collapse under their own gravity after reaching the end of their lives. When there are two stars revolving around each other, this process shows a black hole in orbit with a luminous companion star. They are hard to identify as they do not interact much with their surroundings. Unlike other black holes, dormant ones do not emit high levels of X-ray radiation, the CNN report said.

Researchers hit upon the newly discovered black hole after looking for black hole binary systems for more than two years, The Guardian reported.

The stellar-mass black hole is at least nine times the mass of the Earth’s Sun and it orbits a hot blue star that weighs 25 times as much as the Sun. The duo comprises a binary system that has been named VFTS 243.

The study published in ‘Nature Astronomy’ also suggested that the star that gave rise to the black hole in VFTS 243 had vanished but there were no signs of an associated supernova explosion.

This could mean that the black hole was a result of a “direct-collapse scenario” or a collapse without an explosion, Shenar said.

According to Shenar, this could have “enormous implications for the origin of black hole mergers in the cosmos”.