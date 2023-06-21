CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsUniversity of California researchers create disease resistant rice by genome editing

University of California researchers create disease-resistant rice by genome editing

University of California researchers create disease-resistant rice by genome editing
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 8:42:58 PM IST (Published)

The international collaboration was led by researchers of UC Davis and China’s Huazhong Agricultural University. Small-scale field trials in China showed that the newly created rice variety exhibited resistance to the fungus that causes rice blast and high yields.

A rice variety that produces large yields and is resistant to some of the worst crop-destroying diseases could soon become a reality for farmers across the globe. According to a new study published in the journal Nature on June 14, an international team of researchers used the genome-editing tool CRISPR-Cas to create disease resistant rice plants.

Small-scale field trials in China showed that the newly created rice variety exhibited resistance to the fungus that causes rice blast and high yields. This discovery is very significant since rice is a staple crop that feeds half of the world’s population, a note published by UC Davis said.
Rice blast is one of the most serious diseases of plants in the world as it affects virtually all growing regions of rice.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X