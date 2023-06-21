University of California researchers create disease-resistant rice by genome editing

The international collaboration was led by researchers of UC Davis and China’s Huazhong Agricultural University. Small-scale field trials in China showed that the newly created rice variety exhibited resistance to the fungus that causes rice blast and high yields.

A rice variety that produces large yields and is resistant to some of the worst crop-destroying diseases could soon become a reality for farmers across the globe. According to a new study published in the journal Nature on June 14, an international team of researchers used the genome-editing tool CRISPR-Cas to create disease resistant rice plants.

Small-scale field trials in China showed that the newly created rice variety exhibited resistance to the fungus that causes rice blast and high yields. This discovery is very significant since rice is a staple crop that feeds half of the world’s population, a note published by UC Davis said.

Rice blast is one of the most serious diseases of plants in the world as it affects virtually all growing regions of rice.