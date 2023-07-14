ISRO launches Chandrayaan-3 to the moon’s icy south pole; meet the team behind the mission

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has two parts: a lander and a rover. The lander will try to touch down near the lunar south pole around August 23. The rover will then come out of the lander and explore the area for two weeks, doing various experiments.

India is aiming to make history by landing a spacecraft on the moon's south pole, a place where no one has ever been before. On Friday, the country's space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a rocket that carried the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit.

The rocket lifted off from a spaceport from the country's main spaceport in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire.

Only three other countries - the United States, Russia and China - have managed to land a spacecraft on the moon. India tried to do it in 2020 with the Chandrayaan-2 mission, but it failed. The orbiter part of the mission worked fine, but the lander and rover crashed near the landing site. India hopes to succeed this time with the Chandrayaan-3 mission and become a major space power.

The 26-hour countdown to the launch started at 1:05 PM on Thursday, July 13. Now that the Chandrayaan-3 has been launched, let’s meet the scientists who made it possible. These are some of the brilliant minds behind ISRO’s third moon mission:

S Somanath

Dr S Somanath, the new chairman of ISROChairman of ISRO and former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), S Somnath is considered the mastermind behind India’s moon mission. He has also worked on the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the main rocket centres of ISRO and other key missions like Aditya-L1 (sun mission), and Gaganyaan.

P Veeramuthuvel

Source: Twitter.com

P Veeramuthuvel became the project director of the mission in 2019 and he is the visionary of Chandrayaan-3. The senior scientist from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, previously served as a deputy director in the Space Infrastructure Programme Office. He also played a key role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission as well.

S Unnikrishnan Nair

The chief of VSSC and the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, rocket developer, S Unnikrishnan Nair and his team are in charge of various key functions of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A Rajarajan

A Rajarajan/Facebook

A distinguished scientist and the director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, India's main spaceport in Sriharikota, A Rajarajan is an expert in the area of Composites. He is also the chief of the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB).

In the mission, his priorities are to develop the fruition of Solid Motor Production and Launch Complex Infrastructure to meet ISRO’s increased demand for launches.

M Sankaran

The director of U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), M Sankaran took charge in June 2021 to head India’s leading team of satellites. His team overlooks the requirements in the areas like communication, navigation, remote sensing, and interplanetary exploration.

Chayan Dutta

Chayan Dutta/Wikibio

Chayan Dutta is the deputy project director of the mission and the chief of the onboard command telemetry, data handling and storage system. The scientist from Assam will lead the launch control of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.