The 26-hour countdown to the much-awaited launch started at 1:05 PM on Thursday, July 13. Only the United States, Russia and China have successfully landed crafts on the lunar surface, so far.

The countdown for India’s third lunar exploration mission is underway. With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the country is set to join the elite club of the moon. The mission aims to showcase the country’s ability to soft land on the moon's surface and conduct in situ experiments.

Along with millions of people across the country, over 17,000 employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are eagerly waiting for the launch at 2:35 PM on Friday, July 14, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3’s launch, here’s a look at the scientists, who played an instrumental role in ISRO's third moon mission.

S Somanath

Dr S Somanath, the new chairman of ISROChairman of ISRO and former director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), S Somnath is considered the mastermind behind India’s moon mission. He has also worked on the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the main rocket centres of ISRO and other key missions like Aditya-L1 (sun mission), and Gaganyaan.

P Veeramuthuvel

P Veeramuthuvel became the project director of the mission in 2019 and he is the visionary of Chandrayaan-3. The senior scientist from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, previously served as a deputy director in the Space Infrastructure Programme Office. He also played a key role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission as well.

S Unnikrishnan Nair

The chief of VSSC and the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, rocket developer, S Unnikrishnan Nair and his team are in charge of various key functions of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A Rajarajan

A distinguished scientist and the director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, India's main spaceport in Sriharikota, A Rajarajan is an expert in the area of Composites. He is also the chief of the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB).

In the mission, his priorities are to develop the fruition of Solid Motor Production and Launch Complex Infrastructure to meet ISRO’s increased demand for launches.

M Sankaran

The director of U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), M Sankaran took charge in June 2021 to head India’s leading team of satellites. His team overlooks the requirements in the areas like communication, navigation, remote sensing, and interplanetary exploration.

Chayan Dutta

Chayan Dutta is the deputy project director of the mission and the chief of the onboard command telemetry, data handling and storage system. The scientist from Assam will lead the launch control of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.