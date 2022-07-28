Chinese space debris may make uncontrolled re-entry to Earth by next week

The remnants of a Chinese rocket, which carried the latest module to the country’s space station, are expected to make an uncontrolled re-entry to earth. The debris from the Long March 5B rocket is expected to crash back to Earth by next week, according to Aerospace Corp, a government-funded California-based nonprofit, and US Space Command.

While the 23-tonne rocket will break up when entering earth’s atmosphere, several parts can still make it back in relatively intact form posing a danger to those on the ground. It cannot be ascertained where the debris will land until just hours before impact. The possible area of impact ranges anywhere from Africa, Australia, South America, and even India.

The uncontrolled nature of re-entry means that it is possible that the pieces of space debris land in populated areas. Though space debris poses minimal risk to human life. While space debris regularly crashes back down to Earth, most of it is small enough where they burn up in the atmosphere.

Aerospace said that over 8/10ths of the world population lives under the potential impact zone and there is a possibility of the surviving pieces of the rocket landing in a populated area.

This is the third time that China has been accused of not taking responsible steps in disposing of its space debris. Most rockets either have a controlled descent back to Earth or are scuttled at sea since the 1990s.

China’s Long March-5B rocket core crashed back to Earth in 2020 when it passed over major American cities before slamming down into the Atlantic Ocean. Last year, another rocket module crashed down near the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson had said agencies and nations with capabilities of faring into space should take utmost precaution to minimise risk to lives and property on earth through re-entry of space objects, and also called for greater transparency on such missions.