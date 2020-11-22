Science China to launch moon probe this week, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s Updated : November 22, 2020 10:41 AM IST The mission will test China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions. If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the United States and the Soviet Union decades ago. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.