The Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA) is sending three astronauts into space to continue the construction of China’s permanent space station. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will travel in Shenzhou-12 (Divine Vessel in Chinese). The spacecraft will be launched from the Gobi Desert at 9.22 am on June 17. Shenzhou-12 will be the third mission out of the planned 11 to complete the construction of the space station.

"After entering orbit, the spaceship will conduct a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the in-orbit space station core module Tianhe, forming a complex with the core module and the cargo craft Tianzhou-2," Xinhua, the state news agency said.

The astronauts will be in space inside the Tianhe core module for three months. Tianhe is the first of three modules that will make up the finished space station. The Tianzhou-2 is a cargo spacecraft that docked with the Tianhe module on May 30. It brought with it food and supplies for the three-month long mission of the Shenzhou-12 crew.