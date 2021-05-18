China's spacecraft lands on Mars successfully: Here's what it will study

China’s Tianwen 1 rover, named Zhurong, successfully landed on Mars on May 15, news agency Xinhua reported citing the China National Space Administration officials. China created history by becoming the only second country after the US to successfully land its rover on the Red planet.

The Zhurong rover landed on a site known as Utopia Planitia and the orbiter got separated from the landing module three hours after the landing, according to official China Space News.

Like the US Mars rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, Zhurong will be powered by solar panels, which are retractable so that it can shake off any accumulated dust periodically.

What is China’s Mars mission?

China launched its Mars mission, Tianwen-1, last July, aiming at taking advantage of the window of the two years’ time when the Red planet is closest to the Earth during their revolution around the Sun.

The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter pulled into Martian orbit on February 10 and has been circling the planet at a safe distance, preparing for the landing attempt, since then.

According to the CNSA, around 1 am Saturday (Beijing time), Tianwen-1 probe lowered its altitude from the Martian parking orbit, before its lander-rover separated from the orbiter around 4am. The lander-rover combination then took another flight of three hours, before entering the Martian atmosphere, Chinese newspaper Global Times reported.

After the separation, the orbiter rose and returned to its parking orbit to provide relay communication for the landing craft, the Chinese space agency told Global Times.

After entering the Mars atmosphere, the spacecraft spent nine minutes decelerating, hovering to avoid any obstacle, and cushioning, before its soft landing on the designated site at the Utopia Planitia, CNSA said.

The mass of Zhurong is about 240 kilograms, a bit heftier than the Spirit and Opportunity rovers that NASA landed on Mars in 2004.

Zhurong has seven instruments, including cameras, ground-penetrating radar, a magnetic field detector and a weather station.

What will it study?

It landed in Utopia Planitia, or Nowhere Land Plain, a couple of thousand miles wide basin in the northern hemisphere, most likely carved out by a meteor impact. The same region was visited by NASA’s Viking 2 lander in 1976.

One of the goals of the Tianwen-1 mission is to understand the distribution of ice in the region better.

China's space mission and future plans

China’s first mission to land its spacecraft in Mars, Yinghuo-1, failed nearly 10 years ago as the spacecraft burned up in Earth’s atmosphere when the Russian rocket that was carrying failed in flight.

Last month, it launched the main section of a permanent space station. It is the same station, a part of which was being carried by Long March 5—the very rocket, a three-storey-high segment of which re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and fell in the Indian Ocean on May 9.

In 2020, another Chinese mission brought back nearly four pounds of rocks and soil from the moon.

Next month, the country plans to send three astronauts into space.

The Mars success establishes China as a principal contender in space competition.

Following this, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent warm congratulations and sincere greetings to those involved in the mission.

NASA, which recently criticised the Chinese space programme over the Long march debacle, also congratulated China for Saturday’s feat.

Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover, #Zhurong! Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet. pic.twitter.com/KexElIu8OH — Thomas Zurbuchen (@Dr_ThomasZ) May 15, 2021

“Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover, #Zhurong! Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science, tweeted.