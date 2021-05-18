China's spacecraft lands on Mars successfully: Here's what it will study Updated : May 18, 2021 00:22:53 IST The mass of Zhurong is about 240 kilograms, a bit heftier than the Spirit and Opportunity rovers that NASA landed on Mars in 2004. The Zhurong rover landed on a site known as Utopia Planitia and the orbiter got separated from the landing module three hours after the landing. China’s first mission to land its spacecraft in Mars, Yinghuo-1, failed nearly 10 years ago Published : May 18, 2021 12:17 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply