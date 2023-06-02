China is drilling a 10,000 metre deep hole into the earth

The project began on Tuesday, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. On the same day, China launched its first civilian astronaut into space from the Gobi Desert.

Chinese scientists have initiated a project to drill a 10,000-metre (32,808 feet) hole into the Earth's crust, signaling China's interest in exploring new frontiers both above and below the planet's surface. The endeavor involves creating the country's deepest borehole, with drilling commencing in Xinjiang, a region known for its oil reserves.

The project began on Tuesday, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. On the same day, China launched its first civilian astronaut into space from the Gobi Desert.

The narrow shaft being drilled is intended to penetrate multiple layers of rock, including the cretaceous system, which dates back approximately 145 million years.

“The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck driving on two thin steel cables,” Sun Jinsheng, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told Xinhua.

The initiative is led by China National Petroleum Corp., with the primary objectives being to gather data on the Earth's internal structure and test deep underground drilling technologies. The project is estimated to last for 457 days.

President Xi Jinping has expressed the need for advancements in deep Earth exploration, emphasising its potential to identify mineral and energy resources and assess environmental risks such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

It is worth mentioning that the Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole holds the current record as the deepest man-made hole on Earth, reaching a depth of 12,262 meters (40,230 feet) after two decades of drilling in 1989. China's project seeks to surpass this record, aiming to expand our understanding of the Earth's inner workings.