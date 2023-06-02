English
China is drilling a 10,000 metre deep hole into the earth

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:08:47 PM IST (Published)

The project began on Tuesday, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. On the same day, China launched its first civilian astronaut into space from the Gobi Desert.

Chinese scientists have initiated a project to drill a 10,000-metre (32,808 feet) hole into the Earth's crust, signaling China's interest in exploring new frontiers both above and below the planet's surface. The endeavor involves creating the country's deepest borehole, with drilling commencing in Xinjiang, a region known for its oil reserves.

The narrow shaft being drilled is intended to penetrate multiple layers of rock, including the cretaceous system, which dates back approximately 145 million years.
