The race to the south pole of the Moon is all set to gain momentum with India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, slipping into its final stage where the lander module — comprising the lander and rover — separates from the propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3 seems to be in a tight race with Russia's lunar mission, Luna-25, which successfully reached lunar orbit, as per Russian space agency Roscosmos' statement on Wednesday (August 16).

"All Luna-25 systems are functioning normally; communication with it is stable. Sessions are being taken to measure the current navigational parameters," Roscosmos was quoted by Space.com as saying in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3, too, entered a crucial phase on Wednesday. As per the ISRO, the spacecraft successfully underwent a fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, which brings it even closer to the surface of the Moon — putting Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km.

"Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended. With this, the lunar-bound manoeuvres are completed. It's time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys," ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

THE SPACE RACE

Chandrayaan-3 plans to be the first to land on the Moon's south pole. However, speculations are rife that Luna-25's swift trajectory might enable it to land on the moon's surface before Chandrayaan-3. Amid the claims, experts remain divided over the question of which spacecraft will land on the Moon's south pole first.

CHANDRAYAAN-3'S NEXT STEPS

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 spacecraft. It entered into lunar orbit on August 5, following which orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on August 6, 9 and 14. As the mission progressed, a series of manoeuvres were conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

Meanwhile, the separation of the lander from the propulsion modul e is planned for August 17. After separation, the lander is expected to accomplish the rest of the journey to the Moon’s surface on its own.

The lander will have to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) to place it in an orbit where the Perilune (closest point to the Moon) is 30 kilometres and Apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km, news agency PTI reported.

From this orbit, the soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon will be attempted on August 23, ISRO said. The key challenge before the ISRO is to bring down the velocity of the lander when it begins its descent from a height of 30 km to the final landing (position). Another challenge is to transfer the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical direction is the "trick we have to play", ISRO chairman S Somanath had explained earlier

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the Moon's surface.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 involve:

> To demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface

> To demonstrate the rover operating on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments

The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the Moon's surface during the course of its mobility. Both the lander and the rover are carrying scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

What is a propulsion module in Chandrayaan-3?

The main function of the propulsion module is to carry the lander module "from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit". However, after the separation, it will continue to collect data for a few months. Apart from this, the Propulsion Module has one scientific payload - the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload - as a value addition which will be operated post-separation of Lander Module.

The payload will study "the spectral and Polari-metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit", ISRO said. The objective of this payload involves: "Future discoveries of smaller planets in reflected light would allow probing into a variety of Exo-planets which would qualify for habitability (or for the presence of life)".

LUNA-25'S NEXT PHASES

Sharing the images on Telegram, the Russian space agency was quoted as saying: "These images show the elements of the device's design against the background of the Earth, from which we have already departed forever, and against the background of the moon, to which we will soon arrive," Roscosmos wrote on Telegram on Monday (Aug. 14)."

However, according to Space.com, "Luna-25 still has a huge milestone ahead" — which is a planned soft landing near the moon's south pole, which the mission aims to attempt in the next five to seven days.

As the world watches, both missions are expected to provide groundbreaking insights into the Moon's composition, history and potential as a resource-rich body.

The surged interest in Moon's south pole is because of its potential water resources and unique geological features. The relatively unexplored region is pivotal for future lunar missions, including the upcoming Artemis-III mission by the US space agency NASA, which aims to carry humans to the Moon after a five-decade hiatus.

India or Russia — the country which manages to make the soft landing first, would become the first country to do so on the Moon's south pole. Hence, this space race holds a greater significance — not just in terms of exploration, but also in the race to become an influential space power across the world.