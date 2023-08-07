Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft catches glimpses of Moon in new video | WATCH

2 Min Read
While releasing it on Twitter, the ISRO captioned the video as: "The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023."
Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft caught glimpses of the Moon during the process of Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5. A 44-second video of the same was released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday. It showed the Moon in bluish-green colour with many craters.
The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre of the spacecraft. The ISRO said it successfully carried out the orbit reduction manoeuvre of India's third moon mission Chandrayaan-3.
Watch video here:
The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c— LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023
"The spacecraft successfully underwent a planned orbit reduction manoeuvre. The retrofitting of engines brought it closer to the moon's surface, now to 170 km x 4,313 km," the ISRO tweeted.
The space agency said it will carry out the next such operation on August 9.
There will be three more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module.
After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. According to ISRO, it would attempt a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23.
In over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.
About Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module and a rover to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.
The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km of lunar orbit. The propulsion module has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of the earth from the lunar orbit.
The lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the moon's surface during the course of its mobility.
The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 8:05 AM IST
