Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia's Luna-25 | Who is likely to win the space race?

Russia's Luna-25 and India's Chandrayaan-3 are in a tight race to make a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon for the first time. Chandrayaan-3 was launched July 14. Nearly a month after this, Russia's lunar mission lifted off on Friday (August 12). However, speculations are rife that Russia's mission could steal Chandrayaan-3's thunder and land on the Moon's south pole first. A touch down on the farther side of the Moons is major milestone as it would make the country the first one to do so in history.

While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said Chandrayaan-3 would attempt a soft landing on August 23 , Luna-25 could target a landing on the south pole of the moon by August 21-23. Both the missions are designed differently with different research objectives.

But how Russia's Luna is likely to attempt a landing within just six to ten days after lift off when Chandrayaan-3 — which was launched around four weeks before Luna-25 — could take over a month to do the same? Here are few reason why is it possible:

1.

Unlike the global space powers Russia, China and the United States (US), India does not plan a direct journey to the moon. Instead, it goes in phases, which lasts for up to 40 day, News 18 reported. Meanwhile, Russia followed a much faster and direct trajectory to the Moon.

The ISRO has conducted as many as five manoeuvres starting July 15 and plans to perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to attempt a soft landing in the south polar region. However, Russia’s rocket will directly reach the trans-lunar orbit to reach the moon quicker than India.

2. Another reason is the spacecraft's fuel-carrying capacity. Russia’s Soyuz rockets is one of the world’s most powerful rockets and has more fuel storage. News 18 reports that when such rockets lift off, they can give the necessary thrust to the spacecraft to directly reach for the moon, instead of waiting in the earth orbit. It is capable of powering the spacecraft through the mission, without having to rely on external help.

3. Third is the the weight payload on both the rockets. Chandrayaan-3 is twice as heavy as Luna-25, BBC reported. The Indian spacecraft already carries a payload of scientific equipment and a small, six-wheeled rover for exploration of the lunar surface.

According to the Indian Express, the lift-off mass for Luna-25 is 1,750 kg, while that of the Chandrayaan-3 is 3,900 kg. Chandrayaan’s Lander-Rover alone weighs 1,752 kg, with the propulsion module weighing another 2,148 kg. Luna-25 does not carry a rover but there's a lander.

Chandrayaan-3 cannot carry payloads beyond a certain weight limit, which restricts its ability to conduct quicker inter-planetary missions which require more thrust. But the ISRO see this limitation as an opportunity by pitching its space missions as more cost-effective.

4. Fourth is said to be regarding the landing site. A report said Luna-25 can land days before India's spacecraft because the lunar dawn at its landing site will happen earlier. Chandrayaan's rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

'But slow and steady could win this race'

BBC reports that Russian mission might take "slightly longer" than expected - implying that in the end, Chandrayaan-3 could arrive on the Moon first.

The report quoted Wendy Whitman Cobb, a professor of strategy and security studies at the US Air and Space Force's Air University, as saying that India has a "leg up" since Chandrayaan-3 is already in orbit around the Moon.

The Russian and Indian vehicles are competing to search for water ice and potentially useful minerals on the southern side of the moon. Scientists believe that the moon's south pole has pockets of water ice.

The first definitive discovery of water on the moon was made in 2008 by the Indian mission Chandrayaan-1, which detected hydroxyl molecules spread across the lunar surface and concentrated at the poles, according to NASA. Water is crucial for human life and also can be a source of hydrogen and oxygen - and these can be used for rocket fuel.

Luna-25's launch has been repeatedly delayed. It was originally scheduled for 2021. Only three countries have managed successful landings on the Moon: the former Soviet Union, the United States and China.