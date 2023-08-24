Chandrayaan-3's rover and lander have 14-day mission life — What happens after sun sets on Moon?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hoping that the mission life of Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' will not be limited to one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on the earth. After this period, the sun will set on the moon. The latest sunlight cycle on the moon began on August 23 — that's why the ISRO targeted this day for the soft landing.

Mission life of Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module, which carried a lander and a rover, made a successful soft-landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday. This made India the first country to do softly land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

Following the deployment of the lander and the rover, the systems or the payloads on the lander and the rover are now ready to perform experiments one after the other so as to complete them within 14 earth days or one lunar day, before the pitch darkness and extreme cold weather engulfs the Moon.

The lander and rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming back to life for another lunar day.

What happens when sun sets on moon?

Explaining what would happen after the lander's soft landing and deployment of the rover, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said, "After this, all the experiments (by payloads on lander and rover) will take place one after the other -- all of which have to be completed in just one day on the Moon, which is 14 (Earth) days."

The ISRO chairman said that as long as the sun shines, all the systems will have its power. "The moment the sun sets, everything will be in pitch darkness, temperature will go as down as low as minus 180 degree celsius.

So it is not possible for the systems to survive," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

What happens after 14 earth days?

The ISRO chairman, however, added that if it survives further after 14 earth days, "then we should be happy that once again it has come to life and we will be able to work on the system once again". He said, "We hope it would happen that way."

Chandrayaan-3's lander module is equipped with many solar panels. Somnath had said earlier this month, "The solar panels are bigger than the last time. We have added more solar panel on the other side of the lander so as to generate more power."

The Chandrayaan-3 mission's goal

The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. It would study the surface of the Moon through its payloads APXS (Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer) to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

Another payload on the rover, the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS), will derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of the lunar surface.