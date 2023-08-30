Smile, please! Chandrayaan-3's rover clicked image of Vikram Lander on Moon's surface

Chandrayaan-3 mission rover 'Pragyan' shot an image of Vikram Lander on the moon's surface Wednesday morning. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a black-and-white picture of Vikran Lander on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said, "The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam)."

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please📸!Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning.The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… pic.twitter.com/Oece2bi6zE— ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

The Indian space agency further informed that NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) which is situated at Peenya Industrial Estate, Bengaluru.

"LEOS, one of the vital units of ISRO... It is equipped with world class fabrication, testing and coating facilities. Next generation technologies such as 3-axis Fiber Optics Gyro, Optical Communication, MEMS, Nanotechnology, Detectors and Development of Science Payloads for future space missions are also bring pursued," the ISRO said on its website.

ChaSTE, short for Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment, will carry out the measurements of thermal properties of lunar surface near polar region. Meanwhile, ILSA, short for Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity, will measure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle.

There are a total of three payloads on Chandrayaan-3's lander. The third one is RAMBHA-LP (Langmuir Probe) which is designed to measure the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time.

The ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making India only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as 'Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".