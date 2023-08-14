The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week

The south pole of the moon has always ‘excited’ the scientists because of an abundance of water and ice. It is being assumed that water in this region could be used to sustain future manned explorations deeper into space in the form of rocket fuel and also as a source of water for the landing astronauts. The moon can also emerge as the ‘transit station’ to other planets like Mars.

There is a global frenzy to send a mission to the moon. And amidst this furore, brace yourself for some nail-biting moments in the space arena next week. Who will land on the moon first? India’s Chandrayaan-3 or Russia’s Luna 25?

The moon, with its trove of natural resources has become the top choice for space explorations. The countries see these lunar habitats as a transit destination for future manned missions to other planets.

The renewed interest for moon is an outcome of various factors, which includes technological innovation that drives down the cost of such missions and non-technical elements such as the commercialisation of space with private players.

Both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna 25 were launched within an interval of a month but will land on the lunar soil at the same time because India’s Chandrayaan-3 took a longer and energy saving route.

If successful, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing after the US, the former Soviet Union and China. Chandrayaan-3’s mission is to place a lander-rover in the highlands near the south pole demonstrating end-to-end landing and roving capabilities.

The rover will carry out scientific measurements on the surface and while it’s in orbit. As per the plan, the lander Vikram will kick off its descent on August 23 to a targeted site near the lunar south pole. If the descent and touchdown is successful, the exploration of the lunar surface will begin through the Pragyan rover. The solar-powered rover will move around the landing region for 14 Earth days.

The south pole of the moon has always ‘excited’ the scientists because of an abundance of water and ice. It is being assumed that water in this region could be used to sustain future manned explorations deeper into space in the form of rocket fuel and also as a source of water for the landing astronauts. The moon can also emerge as the ‘transit station’ to other planets like Mars.

Search for Ice

Russia’s space trajectory had hit a peak in the 1950s and the 60s but nosedived soon thereafter. After a hiatus of almost half a century —47 years— Russia has once again forayed in the lunar territory.

Luna 25’s main goal is to build and test the technologies that can act as base for Russia’s future missions to the moon. According to a NASA Space Science Data Coordinated Archive report, "...there are two main scientific objectives of Luna 25 —to study the composition of the polar regolith and study the plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere..."

"T he lander of Luna 25 has a four-legged base containing the landing rockets, propellant tanks, solar panels, computers and a robotic arm equipped with a scoop to dig out the lunar samples," states NASA SSDCA

With a primary landing target north of the Boguslawsky crater, Luna-25 has made use of the latest achievements in the field of space instrumentation. This Russian moon mission takes forth the series of the former Soviet Union's lunar exploration activities that ended back in 1976 with Luna 24.

If Luna 25 succeeds in discovering water ice this can help the scientists understand and weave together the history of water in the Solar System. If all goes as per the plan, Luna 25 will operate for one year. Luna 25 will also image the surface, study the interaction between the solar wind and the moon, and deploy a laser reflector to precisely measure the earth–moon distance.

Moon market

The United States has been a major player in the lunar drill. Artemis 2 that is planned for 2024-2025 will carry four astronauts and the ten-day mission will complete a lunar flyby without landing and return to the earth.

Artemis 3 will witness the crew including the first woman step onto the lunar surface. They will land on the moon’s south polar region and will remain on lunar surface for around a week.

China is giving a final shape to land its astronauts on the surface of the moon by the end of the decade. It plans to send two rockets to the moon by 2030, one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other transporting the astronauts.

Since 1976, only China has successfully landed on the Moon, with a lander and rover in 2013 and 2018. In 2013, China had successfully landed a rover on the moon, becoming the third country to do so. In 2020, it became the third country to successfully collect rock samples from the moon.

In 2019, India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission and Israel’s Beresheet lander crashed on the surface. The HAKUTO-R mission was designed by the Japanese company ispace and launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December 2022. It however, failed to land on April 25 this year.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has also announced the launch of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) also known as the ‘Moon Sniper’ on August 26.

But before that the moon will already have a crowd. The race has just begun. The winner will be announced next week.

—The author, Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.