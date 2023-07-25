Chandrayaan-3 will make its final orbit-raising manoeuvre today, begin journey to Moon

Chandrayaan-3 is set to perform its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre, marking a crucial phase in its lunar trajectory. Once successful, the spacecraft will proceed towards a soft landing on the Moon's south pole on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 will make its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre today, marking a crucial phase of the spacecraft's lunar trajectory. Once it clears this milestone, India's third lunar mission will be on course for its journey towards the Moon's south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Today, on Tuesday, July 25, between 2 and 3 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 will perform the fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre, after successfully completing the fourth on July 20.

The manoeuvre will be performed from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and his team are monitoring and controlling the mission from the headquarters there.

"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology and AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.

During this fifth and final movement, the spacecraft will execute a series of precise engine burns to steadily increase its speed and strategically position itself for lunar insertion. Once in position, the spacecraft will enter an Earth-to-Moon transfer orbit, embarking on its journey towards the lunar sphere.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Union Space Minister Jitendra Singh said that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to enter the Moon's orbit by the first week of August. Over the next few days, it will complete several orbits around the Moon, before gradually approaching its surface.

"Tomorrow, it will go into orbit while revolving around the Earth," Singh said on Sunday. "Soon, it will enter the Moon's orbit. Then, it will identify where to land in the South Pole area. Its landing is set for August 23 around 5:30 pm."

The process involves a series of steps, including the crucial translunar injection on August 1, followed by four Earth-bound manoeuvres. After this, Chandrayaan-3 will undergo lunar injection, positioning itself for the final descent towards the Moon's surface.

Somanath emphasised the importance of capturing the Moon's orbit during the descent, as it defines the success of the mission.

"If it does not capture the orbit, the Moon mission is not there. I hope our calculation will be alright," Somanath said, per a Times of India report. The successful capture of the Moon's orbit would set the stage for the spacecraft to make a safe and precise landing on the lunar surface.

With agency inputs.