Chandrayaan-3 yet to face a crucial stage — What is it all about

Chandrayaan-3 is inching closer to a pivotal phase, poised for the critical orbit determination process as it moves towards the moon, marking a significant step in its lunar mission.

The status of India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, remains promising, and according to Chairman S Somanath of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the most crucial phase lies ahead during the orbit determination process. This phase will occur as the spacecraft gradually approaches the moon from its current 100 km circular orbit.

Launched on July 14 using the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is now positioned in an elliptical orbit around the moon, measuring 170 km by 4,313 km. Scheduled manoeuvres on August 9 and 17 are aimed at achieving a stable 100 km circular orbit.

Last time, Chandrayaan-2 crashed when it deviated from its intended trajectory just while attempting to land on September 6, 2019. The ISRO claimed the crash was due to a "software glitch."

This time, the descent of the Vikram lander onto the lunar surface is anticipated for August 23.

Somanath shared insights, stating, "Up to 100 km we do not see any difficulty. The issues are only in estimation of the position of the lander accurately from earth. This measurement is a very critical measurement, we call it the orbit determination process. If it is correct, the rest of the process can be done."

He further explained to PTI, "We are able to bring it down very correctly this time. The orbit changes are happening as planned. There is no deviation. So, it shows excellent results and we are hoping that all will be fine."

Reflecting on the lessons from the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission, which achieved partial success, Somanath highlighted the mission's educational value in guiding Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing endeavour.

He commented, "The Chandrayaan-2 experience will be of great help. We went through in great detail on what possibly went wrong. We re-constructed the scenario and made a lot of modifications to Chandrayaan-3.

Utilising imagery from Chandrayaan-2's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 benefited from enhanced positioning techniques and expanded landing area measurements.

Somanath elaborated, "We have gathered more intelligence to handle contingencies and failure. We went through an extensive testing programme to validate all of this."

With agency inputs.