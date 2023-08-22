What may go wrong with Chandrayaan-3 and what's ISRO's solution

Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, on Monday said that if any factor appears to be not favourable, then the ISRO will land the module on the moon's surface on August 27 — four days after it is originally scheduled to land. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed earlier that the landing is scheduled around 6:04 pm on August 23. Now, what will happen if the lander module of the spacecraft attempts the touch down on August 27?

Desai told news agency that if the landing happens on August 27, the landing site will be 400-450 km away from the main site. "And that site is not as good as the first (main) site...but we have all the procedures ready for that too," he said. He, however, affirmed that "most probably, the landing will happen on August 23".

Desai said that the decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon. Earlier, the ISRO chairman briefed the minister on the health status of Chandrayaan-3 and said that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated on Wednesday.

What may lead to crash landing?

News agency ANI quoted an ISRO official as syaing on Tuesday that a "crash landing" is likely when the speed of the lander is not controlled. The reduction of the speed of the lander module plays an important role as it goes down to touch the lunar surface. Moon's gravitational force is also kept into consideration during the process.

"The lander will try to land on the Moon's surface from a height of 30 km on August 23 with the velocity of 1.68 km/sec. Our focus will be on reducing that speed because Moon's gravitational force will also play its part. If we don't control that speed, there will be chances of crash landing. If any health parameter (of the lander module) is found abnormal on August 23, then we will postpone the landing to August 27," Nilesh Desai told ANI, as per the Hindustan Times.

How will the lander module proceed towards moon

As per Desai, the lander module will proceed towards the lunar surface from the height of 30 km on August 23 wth a speed of 1.68 km/sec. Therefore, we need to retrofire the lander module's thrust engine. We have four thrust engines LM. From 30 km height, it'll come down to 7.5 km, then to 6.8 km and at ths hieght, it's speed is expected oto be at 3m/sec)."

Then it will further come closer to move by reaching a height of 800m, where the speed will be zero. "Then, the two engines will be shut and then the lander module will land with the rest two engines, which will give it a reverse thrust. It will then go for vertical decent," Desai explained.

What if the lander module is no way near the landing site?

Desai explained that if the lander module assumes that it has reached to some other place altogether (away from the landing site), then there's an "emergency mode" which will help it make an "automatic landing" - where "it will decide on its own where it needs to land" depending on the surface. The official said that surface on the Moon's south pole is much more rough and "hazardous" than that on the Moon's north pole.

The Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at the lunar south pole, a region with water ice, or frozen water, that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony. If it lands successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crores (excluding launch vehicle cost).