Chandrayaan 3's lander Vikram separates from spacecraft, begins solo journey to Moon

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Aug 17, 2023 1:52:19 PM IST (Updated)

Since its detachment, Vikram lander will now embark on an independent journey to land on the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3's lander module, named Vikram, has separated from the rest of the spacecraft and its propulsion module. This significant step in India's third lunar mission took place at 1 pm on Thursday, August 17.

According to a tweet by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Vikram lander sent a message saying, "Thanks for the ride, mate!"
For LIVE updates on the Chandrayaan-3 mission and Vikram lander separation, follow here.
Since its detachment, Vikram lander will now embark on an independent journey to land on the Moon. On Friday, August 18 at 4 pm, the Vikram lander module will descend to a slightly lower orbit following a planned "deboosting."
What happens to the propulsion module now?
While Vikram continues its solo journey to the Moon, the propulsion module will continue its journey in the current orbit for months or years, ISRO said.
The SHAPE payload onboard it will perform a spectroscopic study of the Earth’s atmosphere and measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on Earth to accumulate signatures of Exoplanets that would qualify for our habitability, ISRO said.
This payload is shaped by UR Rao Satellite Centre/ISRO in Bengaluru.
For more details on what's to come with Chandrayaan-3, read here.
Following its launch on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft entered into lunar orbit on August 5, following which orbit reduction manoeuvres were carried out on August 6, 9 and 14.
As the mission progressed, a series of manoeuvres were conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 1:43 PM IST
X