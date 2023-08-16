CNBC TV18
Chandrayaan-3 completes Moon-bound manoeuvres, gears up for lander module Vikram's solo journey

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 10:46:35 AM IST (Updated)

Tomorrow, on August 17, the Lander Module of the spacecraft will separate from the Propulsion Module.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft performed yet another operation on Wednesday, bringing it closer to the Moon just a week ahead of its scheduled landing. At around 8:30 am on August 16, the spacecraft's orbit was further reduced to 153 km x 163 km.

This was the last of the mission's lunar-bound manoeuvers which began on August 5 as Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, inching closer to the Moon.
Tomorrow, on August 17, the Lander Module of the spacecraft will separate from the Propulsion Module.
Since the launch on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been providing regular updates on the Chandrayaan-3 mission as the spacecraft performs several manoeuvers along its journey to the Moon.
ISRO has tabled August 23 as the planned landing date on the Moon's south pole. A Russian lunar lander is also expected to land on the Moon on the very same day.
With just a week to go before the deadline, all eyes are on the Chandrayaan-2 successor.
ISRO’s second attempt at Moon exploration, under the Chandrayaan-2 mission, partially failed in 2019. After the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the Moon, ISRO changed and upgraded the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in order to achieve success.
With the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will become the fourth country to land on the moon after the United States, China and Russia.
 
First Published: Aug 16, 2023 9:17 AM IST
ChandrayaanChandrayaan-3Chandrayaan-3 missionIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)ISRO

