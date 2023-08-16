Chandrayaan-3 completes Moon-bound manoeuvres, gears up for lander module Vikram's solo journey

Tomorrow, on August 17, the Lander Module of the spacecraft will separate from the Propulsion Module.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft performed yet another operation on Wednesday, bringing it closer to the Moon just a week ahead of its scheduled landing. At around 8:30 am on August 16, the spacecraft's orbit was further reduced to 153 km x 163 km.

This was the last of the mission's lunar-bound manoeuvers which began on August 5 as Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, inching closer to the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended.With this, the lunar bound maneuvres are completed.It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module… pic.twitter.com/0Iwi8GrgVR— ISRO (@isro) August 16, 2023

Since the launch on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been providing regular updates on the Chandrayaan-3 mission as the spacecraft performs several manoeuvers along its journey to the Moon.

With just a week to go before the deadline, all eyes are on the Chandrayaan-2 successor.

ISRO’s second attempt at Moon exploration, under the Chandrayaan-2 mission, partially failed in 2019. After the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the Moon, ISRO changed and upgraded the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in order to achieve success.

With the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will become the fourth country to land on the moon after the United States, China and Russia.