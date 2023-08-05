Chandrayaan-3 Update: After covering two-thirds distance, spacecraft to enter lunar orbit today

Once the spacecraft reaches lunar orbit, the lander of the craft will separate from the Propulsion Module for the landing on the South Pole of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was launched on July 14, has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon and it’s all set to enter lunar orbit. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ), the Chandrayaan-3 will be entering the Moon’s orbit at 7 PM on Saturday, August 5.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon.Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST.#Chandrayaan3 #ISRO— LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 4, 2023

ISRO informed that there have been more than five moves of Chandrayaan-3 that were recorded in the past three weeks. Sharing the details about the spacecraft’s insertion into the translunar orbit, the space agency said that in a key manoeuvre on August 1, Chandrayaan-3 was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit. It followed a translunar injection to escape from Earth’s orbit.

The Lunar Orbit Injection is a crucial manoeuvre in which the Chandrayaan- 3 spacecraft will be injected into the Moon’s orbit at a crucial point named, ‘Perigee’.

This procedure will be performed when the spacecraft is at the closest point to the Moon which is known as ‘Periluna’. Once the spacecraft reaches lunar orbit, the lander of the craft will separate from the Propulsion Module for the landing on the South Pole of the Moon.

Prior to this, on August 1, ISRO had informed that the health of the spacecraft seemed to be normal and expected to have a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar expedition by India which was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The mission aims to have a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. It carries a set of eight payloads. All these instruments will be performing different experiments on the moon’s surface, including studying the thermo-physical behaviour of the surface and will also examine the resource of the soil.

The mission also aims to detect and study the lunar quakes on the surface through one of the instruments that Chandrayaan-3 carried. This research will be important for further exploration as well.

Chandrayaan-3 mission is another stepping stone towards the future of space missions which follows the footsteps of Chandrayaan-2 which was not accomplished due to the lander’s unfortunate crash during the lunar orbit injection.