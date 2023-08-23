Chandrayaan 3: Terms you should know before Lander Module touch down moon surface

India is at the cusp of scripting history, as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. India will become the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

"The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!" ISRO said on Tuesday, also sharing visuals of the moon captured by cameras on the lander.

Here is a list of technical terms and what do they mean

Soft-landing: This entails a controlled descent, ensuring the craft’s safe and gradual touchdown. Soft-landings become indispensable in crewed missions and scenarios where scientific measurements and tests follow the landing.

Hard-landing: Often termed crash landings, hard-landings transpire at a higher descent speed. While they possess a lower level of complexity, these landings typically end in the spacecraft’s destruction. Hard-landings serve a purpose when the craft’s mission is already fulfilled, as seen in instances like aerial surveys.

Deboosting: A complex maneuver that involves slowing the aircraft and adjusting its orbit.

Perilune and Apolune: It sets the closest point to the moon at 30 kms and the farthest at 100 kms.

Velocity Control: The most critical part in controlling the lander's velocity and transferring the aircraft from horizontal to vertical direction.