Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO

On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced the successful insertion of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the Moon's orbit. This achievement was accomplished by executing the maneuver while Chandrayaan-3 was at its nearest point to the Moon, also known as perilune, as reported by ISRO.

The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) was set for around 7 pm on Saturday.

The space agency earlier said that the health of India's third lunar mission is normal and a soft-landing on the lunar surface would be attempted on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb— ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

ISRO informed that there have been more than five moves of Chandrayaan-3 that were recorded in the past three weeks. Sharing the details about the spacecraft’s insertion into the translunar orbit, the space agency said that in a key manoeuvre on August 1, Chandrayaan-3 was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit. It followed a translunar injection to escape from Earth’s orbit.

The Lunar Orbit Injection is a crucial manoeuvre in which the Chandrayaan- 3 spacecraft will be injected into the Moon’s orbit at a crucial point named, ‘Perigee’.

Prior to this, on August 1, ISRO had informed that the health of the spacecraft seemed to be normal and expected to have a soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar expedition by India which was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The mission aims to have a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. It carries a set of eight payloads. All these instruments will be performing different experiments on the moon’s surface, including studying the thermo-physical behaviour of the surface and will also examine the resource of the soil.

The mission also aims to detect and study the lunar quakes on the surface through one of the instruments that Chandrayaan-3 carried. This research will be important for further exploration as well.