Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft gets closer to Moon's surface in third lunar orbit manoeuvre

On August 6, ISRO accomplished the orbit reduction manoeuvre just a day after inserting Chandrayaan-3 into the lunar orbit. The space agency aims for a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface on August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed yet another significant step in its Chandrayaan-3 mission. The space agency announced on Wednesday, August 9, that it has successfully completed the third burn in the Moon-bound phase of the mission. This burn manoeuvre has resulted in a reduction of the Chandrayaan-3’s orbit altitude, bringing it even closer to the Moon’s surface.

ISRO shared this recent development on Twitter, noting that the orbit reduction manoeuvre was conducted today.

“Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3’s orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today,” ISRO tweeted.

The space agency has scheduled the next operation for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST, following this successful burn.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 127609 km x 236 km. The achieved orbit will be confirmed after the observations.The next… pic.twitter.com/LYb4XBMaU3— ISRO (@isro) July 25, 2023

On August 6, ISRO accomplished the orbit reduction manoeuvre just a day after inserting Chandrayaan-3 into the lunar orbit. The latest update, which aligns with the scheduled timeline, underscores the agency’s precision in handling this complex moon mission.

Looking ahead, there are three more moon-bound manoeuvres planned till August 17. Subsequently, the landing module, containing both the lander and rover, will separate from the propulsion module. ISRO will then initiate de-orbiting movement on the lander, setting the stage for the final descent towards the lunar surface.

The space agency aims for a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface on August 23. This intricate manoeuvre involves reducing the velocity of the lander from a height of 30 km to the final landing, a process that demands precise calculations, sophisticated algorithms and a dependable propulsion system.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman S Somnath highlighted the critical nature of transitioning the spacecraft from a horizontal orientation to a vertical position at 30 km above the Moon's surface. Somnath, recently speaking at an event organised by an NGO in Bengaluru, reassured that ISRO has incorporated innovative solutions, revised guidance designs and advanced algorithms to enhance the safety and success of the landing.

The ISRO chief further emphasised the multiple redundancies built into the landing module's design to ensure a safe landing, even if certain sensors were to fail.