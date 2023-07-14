Chandrayaan-3: President Murmu, PM Modi, who's who of India congratulate ISRO

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and who's who of India on Friday congratulated scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket here on Friday.

President Murmu said, "Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Modi said the moon mission scripts a new chapter in the country's space odyssey. "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity," Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the country has embarked on a historic space journey today. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, too, hailed the scientists for dedication and hardwork. "Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !! Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement.