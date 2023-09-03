Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover put to sleep, ISRO says may wake up on this day

2 Min Read
India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover has successfully completed its assignments and has been put on a ‘sleep mode’ on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on X, previously known as Twitter.
ISRO also said that it is hoping for a successful awakening of the rover on September 22 - which is when the next sunrise is expected.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:The Rover completed its assignments.It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode.APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off.Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander.Currently, the battery is fully charged.The solar panel is…— ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023
The Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module safely landed on the Moon's South Pole on August 23. After this historic success by ISRO, the Pragyan Rover has been making observations to uncover lunar mysteries at the South Pole.
On August 29, the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover had detected sulphur, oxygen and other elements on the lunar south pole. Two days later, on August 31, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) detected Sulphur.
ISRO also released a video of the Chandrayaan-3 rover rotating in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera. "It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately. Isn't it?", the ISRO social media post read.
First Published: Sept 3, 2023 9:11 AM IST
