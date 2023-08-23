CNBC TV18
Chandrayaan-3 rover to imprint ISRO logo, national emblem on the moon

The wheels of the Pragyan rover have been adorned with the ISRO logo and the national emblem, showcasing the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 11:33:16 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Chandrayaan-3 rover to imprint ISRO logo, national emblem on the moon
India has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration with the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday (August 23). At the heart of this achievement is the Pragyan rover, which is now set to imprint India's national emblem,  the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, and the ISRO logo on the surface of the Moon.

The wheels of the Pragyan rover have been adorned with the ISRO logo and the national emblem, showcasing the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath.
Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module, consisting of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, made a soft landing near the Moon's south pole after a 41-day journey.
Also read: Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing sets YouTube history with record-breaking livestream
The Lunar Module, comprising the Vikram lander and the 26 kg Pragyan rover, marked its presence on the lunar surface at 6.04 pm.
With this achievement, India emerges as the fourth nation globally to successfully accomplish such a feat, and remarkably, the first to conquer the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
This accomplishment comes shortly after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft faced challenges and crashed on the Moon. In contrast, Chandrayaan-3's success showcases meticulous planning and precise execution.
The Pragyan rover descended from the lander onto the Moon's surface using a side panel as a ramp.
The act of imprinting national symbols on the Moon holds symbolic importance, signifying India's dedication to scientific progress and space exploration. It also highlights the nation's technological capabilities and forward-thinking vision.
Also read: India on Moon: Celebrations erupt across nation as Chandrayaan-3 touchdowns on lunar South Pole
