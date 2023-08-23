Chandrayaan 3: PM Modi says India ready for human space flight — 'sky is not the limit'

In a significant declaration that resonated with patriotism and aspiration, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's unwavering commitment to human space exploration. Addressing the nation from South Africa, where he was attending the BRICS Summit, Modi celebrated the triumph of the Chandrayaan mission, which successfully reached the hitherto unexplored south pole of the Moon on Wednesday (August 23).

He expressed India's commitment to its first human space flight mission, the Gaganyaan mission, which he declared the nation was fully prepared for. "Through Gaganyaan, the country is also fully prepared for its first human space flight mission. India is proving again and again that sky is not the limit," he said.

"Life is blessed when we see such history being made before our eyes," Modi declared in a fervent speech. He described the achievement as a pivotal moment in the nation's consciousness, an unforgettable and unprecedented event that marked a defining step toward a developed India.

Drawing on poetic metaphors, Modi likened the success to crossing oceans of difficulties and walking on the moon path of victory.

"This is the moment to cross the ocean of difficulties. This is the moment to walk on the moon path of victory. This moment is of the power of 140 crore beats."

The PM expressed his heartfelt congratulations to team Chandrayaan, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), and the entire scientific community that had toiled for years to realise this extraordinary feat. With pride and enthusiasm, he lauded the dedication and talent of the nation's scientists that had enabled India to reach the Moon's south pole, a feat no other country had achieved.

"I heartily congratulate team Chandrayaan, ISRO and all the scientists of the country, who have worked so hard for years for this moment. I also congratulate 140 crore countrymen for this wonderful moment filled with enthusiasm, enthusiasm, joy and emotion!”

"We took a pledge on Earth, and made it happen on the Moon," Modi exclaimed, illustrating the triumph of determination and scientific prowess. He likened the accomplishment to a nectar of success that had rained down upon the nation, ushering in a new era of energy, faith, and consciousness.

In a notable diplomatic move, Modi expanded the significance of India's achievement to a global scale. He emphasised that the success of India's lunar mission was a success for all of humanity, a testament to the nation's human-centric approach that resonated with people across the world.

The Indian prime minister expressed confidence that other countries, including those from the Global South, were capable of similar feats, inviting all nations to aspire for cosmic exploration.

Building on the momentum of this achievement, Modi outlined a visionary trajectory for India's space programme. He announced the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission to study the Sun in detail, as well as India's interest in exploring Venus.

"India is proving again and again that the sky is not the limit," Modi asserted, encapsulating the nation's boundless ambitions. As the nation celebrated this monumental achievement, the prime minister's words rang out with hope, inspiration, and a determination to continue pushing the boundaries of human exploration.