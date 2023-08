Chandrayaan-3 commences another orbit circularisation phase, gets closer to the Moon

If the spacecraft successfully lands on the Moon's south pole, which Chandrayaan-2 failed to accomplish, India will become the fourth nation after the United States, China and Russia to land on the moon.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is one step closer to the Moon after completing yet another orbit circularisation manoeuvre on Monday, August 14.

The spacecraft lowered itself to a 150 km x 177 km orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted. The next operation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, at 8:30 am.

The spacecraft completed the last such movement on August 9, getting closer to the surface of the moon. Its orbit's altitude was reduced ahead of its soft landing on the Moon's south pole on August 23.

On Monday, the ISRO also announced that Aditya-L1, India's first space-based observatory designed to study the Sun, is gearing up for a September first-week launch. The satellite has reached the ISRO's spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The ISRO has shared pictures of the Earth and Moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, providing a detailed and close-up view of the lunar craters.

The latest update, which aligns with the scheduled timeline, underscores the agency’s precision in handling the complex moon mission.