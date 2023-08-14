Chandrayaan-3 commences another orbit circularisation phase, gets closer to the Moon

If the spacecraft successfully lands on the Moon's south pole, which Chandrayaan-2 failed to accomplish, India will become the fourth nation after the United States, China and Russia to land on the moon.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is one step closer to the Moon after completing yet another orbit circularisation manoeuvre on Monday, August 14.

The spacecraft lowered itself to a 150 km x 177 km orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted. The next operation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16, at 8:30 am.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:Orbit circularisation phase commencesPrecise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 kmThe next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST pic.twitter.com/LlU6oCcOOb — ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

The spacecraft completed the last such movement on August 9, getting closer to the surface of the moon. Its orbit's altitude was reduced ahead of its soft landing on the Moon's south pole on August 23.

The latest update, which aligns with the scheduled timeline, underscores the agency’s precision in handling the complex moon mission.