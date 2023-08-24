Chandrayaan 3 Live: Rover takes a walk on moon, ISRO tweets 'Made in India, Made for Moon'

Chandrayaan 3 Live: Rover to embark on 14-day activities on lunar surface
The rover module will now embark on its 14-day assignment to carry out the tasks mandated by the ISRO scientists. Its duties include experiments to further understand the lunar surface. With 'Vikram' Lander having done its job by ensuring a safe touchdown, the most challenging part of the mission, rover 'Pragyan' which is in the belly of LM is slated to come out to carry out series of experiments on the surface of the Moon later.
ISRO says the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and it took a walk on the moon.
Good morning readers!
Welcome to the live blog on Chandrayaan -3 as India created history by becoming the fourth country to touchdown the Moon's surface. Leaders across the world congratulated India on this achievement.
Stay tuned for live updates