Chandrayaan-3 captivates India's youth | 'Try, try but don't cry' rings aloud as Moon mission hits final button

As India inches closer to its tryst with history, a group of eager science enthusiasts gathered at the Mumbai's Nehru Science Centre for a special screening event. The participants were India’s young and aspiring minds — brimming with enthusiasm and dreams of exploring the cosmos.

The event's young participants shared their perspectives on the mission's challenges and achievements, highlighting the ethos of resilience and progress. The sentiment that "every failure is a stepping stone towards success" resonated strongly among these budding scientists.

CNBC-TV18's Santia Gora, reporting from the venue, engaged with the young minds who were crafting intricate models of the spacecraft. Gora spoke to Stuti, a young science enthusiast with big dreams. Deep into constructing a model that spoke of her ambition, Stuti described it as a thoroughly enjoyable process.

"I am enjoying this, because I wanted to become an astronaut and this is like me as an astronaut, I can develop this," she said.

Gora met other young participants busy showcasing their achievements. Atharva, who had nearly completed his model, shared his excitement for Chandrayaan-3. He animatedly spoke about the mission's various stages, particularly the thrilling launch phase.

"Our lander is nearly ready," he said, barely able to control his excitement about the different stages of the mission. "The first was the launching stage, that was the most exciting, and now the landing will be the second stage," Atharva said.

The conversation expanded to other young voices — the emphasis was on the dynamic environment of exploration and learning. One of them, engaged in crafting the model's lander, described the significance of Chandrayaan-3's mission.

"Basically we have completed making the lander and from this gate, the rover will land on Chandrayaan-3 on 6.04 (pm)... which will send us the pictures of...of Moon," he said showing his model.

When asked about the most interesting part about the mission, he said, "The thing which attracted me towards this was try, try, but don't cry. Chandrayaan-2 was a failure because of its legs. But now Chandrayaan-3 has improved its legs. And even if the thrusters (of his model) which we have made here fail, Chandrayaan would still land. And that's the more important — want landing and improving."

With maturity beyond their years, the young enthusiasts expressed their fascination with the spirit of perseverance showcased by the mission. They were confident of the mission’s success.